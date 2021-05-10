Daily
National News

Ponca Tribe chief’s descendant wants Harvard to return tomahawk 

May 10, 2021 41 views

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.- A Native American lawyer wants Harvard University to return a tomahawk once owned by his pioneering ancestor, Chief Standing Bear of the Ponca Tribe.

Brett Chapman, of Oklahoma, told GBH last week that he’s reached out to the Cambridge, Massachusetts university’s Peabody Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology to return the heirloom.

Standing Bear gave the tomahawk to one of his lawyers after winning the 1879 Nebraska federal court case that made him one of the first Native Americans granted civil rights under U.S. law, Chapman said.

Standing Bear’s lawyer wrongfully gave away the artifact and that others, including the Ponca tribe of Nebraska, are now also seeking its return, he said.

“My objection here is on a moral basis,” he told the station.

“Standing Bear had no idea that what he thought was family was just going to give away this relic.”

A university spokesperson told the station the museum is open to “conversations that could lead to repatriation,” but that other family members and tribal representatives should be part of the discussions.

Earlier this year, a Native American group complained that the Harvard museum has not always consulted with tribes about cultural items that could be returned to them, in violation of federal law.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Indigenous children, families and the 2021 federal budget

May 10, 2021 38

By Anna McKenzie  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Canada’s child-welfare system is broken and “will cost billions…

Read more
Daily

BC AFN to hold engagement sessions on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls national action plan 

May 10, 2021 36

Families and survivors of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, two-spirit and gender-diverse individuals will…

Read more

Leave a Reply