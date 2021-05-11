Daily
National News

Six Nations Police seeking four men wanted in the assault and robbery at local store

May 11, 2021 290 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations police are investigating the robbery  at gun point of a Six Nations business Monday May 10, 2021, at about 5:00 PM.

Six Nations Police  said theywere advised by OPP Communication Centre of an armed robbery in progress on Second Line Road that  three men were at a store with a shotgun and were robbing a man.

While en route police were informed that the men fled Westbound on Second Line Road in a blue Honda 4 door Sedan.  A bulletin was sent to surrounding police services in attempt to locate the vehicle leaving the territory.

Investigation revealed a black man wearing a mask entered the business, looked around and then left.  Two other black men walked up to the front door, one of them holding a shotgun.  The two men attempted to enter the business, while the male victim inside tried to hold the door closed.

The three suspects gained entry and the victim was struck repeatedly with the gun and forced to the ground.  During the struggle the shot gun was pointed at the victim.

The suspects then grabbed items and left the store.  A white man was waiting in the vehicle and fled with the three black male suspects.

Unlike other police forces Six Nations police refused to provide the location of the robbery.  “We do not release the name of the store or the address as we do not want to re victimize the people involved,” said media relations officer D. Anderson.

As police continue their investigation, anyone with any information or who may have witnessed the robbery are asked to contact Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or by calling CRIMESTOPPERS 519-756-0113.

