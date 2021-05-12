Caravan raises awareness of Six Nations land rights in Brantford

By Victoria Gray Writer Developers are not taking the The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council’s moratorium on construction seriously and Grand River United Front is raising awareness. On Saturday, May 8, a group of almost 30 vehicles in a caravan style protest descended on Brantford to visit sites under construction on disputed lands in the city. “It just seemed like people ignored it, like they weren’t listening. I just listened to people talk. A lot of different people were talking about why that really bothered them and how expressing an idea that nobody is listening and so, then, I thought, ‘we’re listening and we want those voices to be heard,’” Bonnie Whitlow, a member of the organizing team said. The Grand Back campaign is aimed at bringing allies together to advocate…
