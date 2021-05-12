Sports
Conner Roulette helps Canada win gold

May 12, 2021 1 view
Conner Roulette

By Josh Giles Writer The gold medal returns to Canada’s U18 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) team for the first time since 2013. A dominant 5-3 victory over Russia cemented their incredible run to win the IIHF U18 Championship. And with it came an impressive accomplishment, as well as a helping hand from Indigenous player Conner Roulette. Throughout the dominant Team Canada run, they scored 51 goals, and only allowed 12 throughout the entire tournament. Winning all six of their games to head straight to the championship game where they faced off with Russia, and played from behind for the first time in the tournament itself. “We scored the first goal every previous game, which is a great thing because you have a pretty good chance of winning the game,”…

