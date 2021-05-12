Local News
ticker

Indigenous communities should be able to choose online voting, especially during COVID 19: Report

May 12, 2021 2 views

By Chelsea Gabel Associate professor, Indigenous Studies Program, McMaster University and Nicole Goodman, Associate professor, Political Science, Brock University Indigenous communities should be able to vote using the voting methods they choose, especially during a pandemic. Online voting is a method many Indigenous communities have deployed in recent years and others are looking to use. While most governments have been able to make their own decisions around postponing their elections and how to conduct them during COVID-19, First Nations have felt the effects of colonial voting regulations that limit their autonomy over their own voting processes. The Indian Act and First Nations Election Act create governments with elected chiefs and councils and place strict rules on most aspects of First Nations governance, including fixed election terms and the types of…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

One of the golfers out on the course in Tillsonburg was Glenn Styres. Styres himself was not among the 19 golfers charged. (Photo from CTV)
Slider

Six Nations Glenn Styres not aware putting can get you charged after 19 golfers charged in Tillsonburg

May 12, 2021 35

By Josh Giles Writer The latest government shutdown due to COVID-19 has forced golf courses to…

Read more
Conner Roulette
Sports

Conner Roulette helps Canada win gold

May 12, 2021 13

By Josh Giles Writer The gold medal returns to Canada’s U18 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF)…

Read more