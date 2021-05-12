Indigenous communities should be able to choose online voting, especially during COVID 19: Report

By Chelsea Gabel Associate professor, Indigenous Studies Program, McMaster University and Nicole Goodman, Associate professor, Political Science, Brock University Indigenous communities should be able to vote using the voting methods they choose, especially during a pandemic. Online voting is a method many Indigenous communities have deployed in recent years and others are looking to use. While most governments have been able to make their own decisions around postponing their elections and how to conduct them during COVID-19, First Nations have felt the effects of colonial voting regulations that limit their autonomy over their own voting processes. The Indian Act and First Nations Election Act create governments with elected chiefs and councils and place strict rules on most aspects of First Nations governance, including fixed election terms and the types of…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice