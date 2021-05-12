Local News
Love Starts With Us families create quilt in memory of those lost

May 12, 2021 66 views
A red dress hangs outside the Six Nations Band office in Ohsweken marking Red Dress Day bringing awareness to Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls. (Photo by Jim Powless Turtle Island News File Photo)

By Victoria Gray Writer Crafting together brings healing to those who have lost a family member to violence. May 5 was the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. To commemorate the day, and the Six Nations members who have been lost to violence Ganohkwasra Family Assault Support Services’ Embrace Them With Love team hosted a Zoom call to unveil a quilt made by Love Starts With Us. Embrace Them With Love Coordinator and counsellor Amber Silversmith said a group of families who have lost loved ones, named Love Starts With Us, have worked on the quilt for more than a year. “They have been working very hard on a project of their own as this COVID-19 time came and they are very proud of…

