Man wants law allowing scattering of cremated remains in Grand River

By Victoria Gray Writer Prakash Venkataraman wants a law enacted giving people the option to scatter cremated remains in the Grand River. But he is already running into problems over who owns the river. “I just want a solution for thousands of people who are dying,” he said. The Cambridge business man has approached the Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) and Cambridge council, but neither the City of Cambridge nor the GRCA own any part of the Grand River, so neither can make the necessary legal allowances for people to scatter ashes of loved ones into the river. “The GRCA said no, our authority stops with the shore. Anything happens in the Grand River it is not our jurisdiction. All levels of government, regional, municipal, conservation say they don’t know…



