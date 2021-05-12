Only 9 % of Six Nations population vaccinated on reserve

By Victoria Gray

Six Nations band members are not getting COVID-19 vaccinations at the same rate as the rest of the province, despite walk-in vaccinations being offered on the reserve.

Ontario Premiere Doug Ford said about 40 per cent of adults in Ontario have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on April 30.

Lori Davis-Hill, director of Six Nations Health Services told councillors at the Human Services Committee meeting on May 5 that about 25 per cent of band members have been vaccinated to date.

Davis-Hill pointed out the cumulative number represents about 9 per cent of those who live on the reserve and 16 per cent who live off-reserve having gotten a least one COVID-19 vaccination.

“We’re still encouraging folks to call in to public health if they were vaccinated off-reserve so we can update their record and improve our understanding of what our vaccine coverage is. We’ve been been pulling together all the data we have available to us,” she said.

Davis-Hill said they are planning to wind down the mass vaccination clinic at the Gaylord Powless Arena in favour of opening smaller sites within the community, due to low numbers signing up and showing up for vaccinations on May 5, but Chief Mark Hill announced walk-in vaccinations on May 7 during his weekly radio address.

There are currently 33 active COVID-19 cases in the community, 48 per cent of those cases have tested positive for a variant of concern. There are currently 37 cases of variants of concern.

There have been a total of 523 cases since the beginning of the pandemic last March and 53 people remain in isolation. There are no community members in the hospital and 11 community members have died due to complications from the virus.

Davis-Hill said people may not know they have a variant of concern, or which variant they have until they are well again. She said testing can identify the UK strain, but not the others and it can take more than a month to get those results back from a provincial testing facility in Hamilton.

“Anecdotally, just reports and information gathering it seems the variant cases are or can be more severe, but seem to last a shorter amount of time, but there’s no researched evidence for that. So right now, they can identify if there is the variant identified as the UK variant very quickly. If it’s not it can take a long time, so people could be resolved from COVID-19 before they even know what variant they had,” she said.

There are three variants circulating the area, those include the UK, the Brazil and the South African variants, which have been found in Brantford, Haldimand-Norfolk and Hamilton.

Heath Services communication staff have mailed out vaccine information to every home on Six Nations, plastered social media with information about the vaccine and dangers of COVID-19, they have run vaccine workshops over Zoom to allow community to ask questions, they have live streamed videos on Facebook and more in an effort to educate people on the benefits on the vaccine to improve the community’s herd immunity.

Davis-Hill said to obtain a vaccination level that would ensure herd immunity the community’s vaccination numbers would have to soar past 70 per cent of adults vaccinated.

Pregnant women and breast feeding mothers have recently been added to the list of those who should get a vaccination.

Health Services is working to get rapid testing kits to the assessment centre, to bring vaccines to housebound people and to make a video of interviews with those who ave already gotten the vaccine and why they chose to do so in an effort to encourage others to do so.

“(People choosing not to get vaccinated) does prolong the risk to the community. Whether we stay in lockdown for longer will depend on the number of active cases. The risk is the virus will continue to evolve and be able to still be a viable virus, even in presence of vaccine. The vaccine is not a complete prevention of the virus or contracting the virus, but it does reduce the severity of the symptoms,” Davis-Hill said.

Vaccination clinics are currently still held at the Gaylord Powless Arena on Fourth Line. First dose clinics will be held on Saturday, May 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

A joint fist and second dose clinic is scheduled for May 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Second dose clinics will be offered on May 18, 20, 22, 25, 29 and 31. All will run from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins will be accepted.

To sign up for a vaccine visit www.sixnationscovid19.ca or call 226-227-9288 form 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

