Power outage was equipment failure

May 12, 2021 1 view

More than 500 homes and businesses were without power on Six Nations just after 3:45 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021 as a result of equipment failure. Hydro One said customers lost power but were unaware of the cause. Hydro One’s outage map showed nine locations effected by the outage including more than 100 people on Fourth Line Road from Chiefswood Road to Stoneridge Road. Smaller outages effecting 20 customers or less occurred at the time along Chiefswood Rd., Tuscarora Road, First Line Road and Fifth Line Road. The map was later updated to include the entire community. Hydro One spokesman Alex Steward said dispatched crews to deal with the outage at 4:15 p.m. and estimates the power will be restored around 6:30 p.m. The cause of the outage was equipment…

