Six Nations Glenn Styres not aware putting can get you charged after 19 golfers charged in Tillsonburg

By Josh Giles Writer The latest government shutdown due to COVID-19 has forced golf courses to stop operating, but that didn’t keep the Bridges at Tillsonburg, in Tillsonburg, Ontario from staying open. Defying lockdown orders, the golf course continued to operate. At least that was the case until 19 golfers were charged over the weekend of May 1-2. Many of those golfers travelled from places such as London, Kitchener, and Six Nations to play the game. One person who went to golf, but was not fined was Glenn Styres from Six Nations. Styres told Turtle Island News that he wasn’t aware of the government shutdown of golf courses. “Well what happened was, that I don’t really want to pay attention to the news with all the crap that’s going on….
