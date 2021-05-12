SN Elected Council internet plan muscles out local provider

By Victoria Gray Writer Jeff Thomas feels like he’s being squeezed out of the internet market on Six Nations. The owner of First Nations Cable and Six Nations Internet said he’s frustrated with the deal between Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC), Rogers Communication Canada Inc. and Xplornet Inc. because his company wasn’t consulted or included in the conversation about improving Six Nations internet. “I don’t even understand why they didn’t come to see us and that’s one of the biggest problems with everything in my eyes, it’s like we’re nonexistent out here,” he said. Thomas, who has operated his local internet and cable company for 30 years, sent a letter to SNEC and the companies involved on May 4 highlighting his concerns and letting them know he will seek legal…



