Local News
ticker

SN Elected Council internet plan muscles out local provider

May 12, 2021 1 view

By Victoria Gray Writer Jeff Thomas feels like he’s being squeezed out of the internet market on Six Nations. The owner of First Nations Cable and Six Nations Internet said he’s frustrated with the deal between Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC), Rogers Communication Canada Inc. and Xplornet Inc. because his company wasn’t consulted or included in the conversation about improving Six Nations internet. “I don’t even understand why they didn’t come to see us and that’s one of the biggest problems with everything in my eyes, it’s like we’re nonexistent out here,” he said. Thomas, who has operated his local internet and cable company for 30 years, sent a letter to SNEC and the companies involved on May 4 highlighting his concerns and letting them know he will seek legal…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Local News

Caravan raises awareness of Six Nations land rights in Brantford

May 12, 2021 7

By Victoria Gray Writer Developers are not taking the The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council’s moratorium on…

Read more
Local News

Power outage was equipment failure

May 12, 2021 16

More than 500 homes and businesses were without power on Six Nations just after 3:45 p.m.…

Read more