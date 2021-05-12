SNEC hasn’t learned politics and business don’t mix

Without question Canada’s newly launched pot industry is changing the way business and society view what was once a controversial subject. Since Canada legalized it an entire industry has grown up across the county. The exception of course is in First Nation communities where both local officials and entrepreneurs are testing a landscape still tenuous. Some First Nations are moving at a snail’s pace to get an industry going.Others have launched and the communities are reaping the benefit. Six Nations was among the first to try to launch an industry. The Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) pushed through a cannabis “law”, they set up a committee and everyone waited and watched the sometimes amusing but always questionable antics of council’s Six Nations Cannabis Commission (SNCC). Now into the fourth year…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice