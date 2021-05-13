AFN at a crossroads, says candidate for national chief

By Shari Narine

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler today announced his intention to seek election as the next national chief of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN).

“It’s time to transform our national organization so it can become a voice for all First Nation communities. We need to reclaim our spaces in Canada. Reconciliation means reclamation of our land, Treaties and Inherent Rights, languages, cultures, traditions, institutions and so many more areas within the fabric of our own country,” said Fiddler.

Two-term National Chief Perry Bellegarde announced last December he would not be seeking re-election.

Bellegarde said he did not want to commit to full-time campaigning because he wanted his focus to stay “on action, on delivering the kinds of change that will benefit First Nations as we emerge from these difficult times and well into the future.”

For Fiddler that future involves the “need to create a better tomorrow, and this starts by dismantling the old colonial ways of being. By working together, we can create new realities, built by us and for us.”

Fiddler points out that the coronavirus pandemic has brought to light the discrepancies that exist in such areas as health care, housing, and access to clean drinking water. He says he “believes strongly” in full equity for First Nations in all aspects of society and that begins with the protection and care of children.

Fiddler brings with him 25 years of experience with NAN. He has served the past six years as grand chief, elected in 2015 after several terms as deputy grand chief.

Fiddler counts among his accomplishments leading the push for an inquest into the deaths of seven First Nations youth in Thunder Bay and is a vocal advocate for Canada’s accountability on the Calls for Justice from the National Inquiry on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

As for the AFN, Fiddler says the national organization is at a crossroads and “transformative change” is required.

“The road ahead will require a mindset that was envisioned by our ancestors. It requires strength with humility and our abilities as a collective to restore the division and heal the divide. The renewal of the AFN needs to be by the people and for the people, built on a new momentum of our Nations, Chiefs and Peoples,” said Fiddler.

Those interested in seeking the position of national chief have until June 2 to submit their nominations. The election will be held on July 7 during the virtual Annual General Assembly’s three-day forum. Votes will be cast online or by phone.

Campaigning for the position comes at a time when in-person meetings, ceremony, and travel are restricted because of measures to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, senior associate counsel with the legal firm of Woodward and Company, is suggesting that the election wait until December.

“To put it bluntly, the most likely outcome of following through with the current virtual election plan, is an outcome that is less democratic, less fair and less accessible. It is also an outcome that will likely result in a weakened ability for the AFN to represent and advocate for First Nations,” Turpel-Lafond wrote in May 7 email correspondence to AFN’s CEO Janice Ciavaglia, Bellegarde and executive and legal counsel Stuart Wuttke.

Holding an election now, she added, puts women candidates at a disadvantage because of how hard they have been impacted by COVID-19 and creates barriers for those who have poor broadband connectivity for virtual events, such as the leadership debate.

Turpel-Lafond also references the important time in history the AFN finds itself in with significant work to be undertaken with the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, the settlement of litigation regarding the care of First Nations children, and unaddressed wrongs related to residential schools.

The AFN itself, she said, is also undertaking a comprehensive internal review, including the treatment, leadership and participation of women.

“Holding a virtual election that removes much of the ability to respect, maintain, and honour these protocols, would pose significant questions about the AFN, its mandate, and how it can carry forward its work in the upcoming years,” wrote Turpel-Lafond.

She contends that conventions for the selection of an acting national chief can be engaged, which would allow the election to take place in December when COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and candidates can travel and host events.

Shari Narine is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Windspeaker.Com The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

