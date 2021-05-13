Federal budget allows band to tax Six Nations cannabis meeting told

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill told a controversial cannabis meeting in April, 2021 while Six Nations fights internally the federal government is looking to take over control of cannabis in First Nation communities.

He made the comment in referencing the federal budget announcement allowing an option for tax arrangements between the Crown and Indigenous governments.

The 2021 federal budget announced the government’s intention to work with interested Indigenous governments and organizations to negotiate agreements that would enable those interested Indigenous governments to implement a fuel, alcohol, tobacco, and cannabis sales tax within their territories or settlement lands.

It was the first reference Elected Chief Hill has made to the budget.

Elected Chief Mark Hill said “there’s an array of impact across the board in different files and the other piece I really wanted to touch on was in terms of Health Canada, their response package that they sent out to all First Nations regarding cannabis and what their position is,” he said.

“They are looking to claim jurisdiction over cannabis in its entirety,” Elected Chief Mark Hill said. “They are looking to say that we should be taxing our people, which we know this is coming and we’re not; even though we’re part of the Indian Act Band system, we know that’s not what our people want and what we want to talk about. We know we need to make a position and we know we need to defend that position.”

The acromonious meeting ended amid threats of lawsuits.

