Nishnawbe Aski Nation Chief Alvin Fiddler running for national chief of the Assembly of First Nations

May 13, 2021 38 views

Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler is the first to announce his run to be the next national chief of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN).

Fiddler announced his intent to run on Wednesday.

 In a statement on his campagin website Fiddler said “This is an opportunity to usher in a new era of generational change.”

In a statement Fiddler statement  “There is a long road ahead, but we must start down this path to dismantle the old colonial ways of being and create new realities, built by us and for us.”

There is an  eight-week nomination period for AFN national chief. It opened on Wednesday, and nominations close at midnight on June 2.

The AFN chief election is on July 7, during the 2021 AFN annual general assembly.  Perry Bellegarde is the current national chief.

