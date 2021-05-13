Local News
Six Nations cannabis groups and SNEC Chief meeting ends in threats, anger

May 13, 2021 307 views

By Victoria Gray and Lynda Powless Writers SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Talks between Six Nations two cannabis groups started under the guise of unity have broken down after quickly devolving into intimidation, raised voices and threats. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Chief Mark Hill, Six Nations Cannabis Commission (SNCC) chair Nahnda Garlow and consulting lawyer Kim Thomas met with in a ZOOM meeting with the Six Nations People’s Cannabis Coalition (SNPCC) chair Derek Doolittle and secretary Hayley Doxtador on April 21 to discuss cannabis issues. But according to a video recording of the meeting obtained by Turtle Island News the meeting tone quickly turned and ended abruptly with Elected Chief Mark Hill alleging a cousin’s intention to sue the SNPCC and a Six Nations dispensary after his cousin’s 13-year-old found…

