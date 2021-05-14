Daily
Fight over land expropriated for national park in New Brunswick is heating up again 

May 14, 2021 30 views

FREDERICTON- Parks Canada and the family of the late Jackie Vautour continue to argue over who is the rightful owner of property in New Brunswick’s Kouchibouguac National Park.

Vautour staged a 50-year battle against expropriation of the land prior to his death in February of this year, claiming he was Metis-Acadian and the land is unceded Mi’kmaq territory.

Parks Canada has written two letters since early April seeking to have Vautour’s belongings removed from the property and accusing the family of trespassing.

The government says with Vautour’s passing, so too has its leniency toward what it calls “the continuation of unlawful occupation.”

Elders Without Borders, which is representing the Vautours and other families who lived in the park, has warned Parks Canada against trying to remove property on the land.

Vautour’s son Edmond has moved a trailer onto the property and says he’ll meet with lawyers and representatives of 68 other families on Sunday to decide their next step.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2021.

 

