‘It’s inhuman’: Quebec coroner hears from Joyce Echaquan’s family on Day 2 of inquest 

The coroner’s inquest into circumstances surrounding Joyce Echaquan’s death has opened in Montreal

By Sidhartha Banerjee

THE CANADIAN PRESS

MONTREAL- The brother of an Indigenous woman subjected to insults as she lay dying in a Quebec hospital testified Friday he was shocked at her condition when he visited the medical facility last September.

Stephane Echaquan told the coroner’s inquest examining the circumstances of the death of his sister, Joyce Echaquan, that she was bruised and shackled to a bed at the hospital in Joliette, Que., northeast of Montreal.

“It’s inhuman, I never thought I’d see a member of my family being tied up like an animal,” he told the inquiry.

The 37-year-old Atikamekw mother of seven filmed herself at the hospital last September as female staff were caught on the Facebook Live video insulting and mocking her. The video of her seeking help and being ridiculed circulated widely on social media and prompted widespread indignation across the country.

By the time Stephane Echaquan arrived, his sister had already died. He documented her bruises in photos that will be shared with the inquest.

“Sometimes I’m confused,” the brother said to conclude his testimony. “I have questions that are still without answers.”

Joyce Echaquan, from the community of Manawan, north of Montreal, died on Sept. 28, after being transported to hospital with stomach pain two days earlier.

The inquiry, which began Thursday, has heard from family and relatives of the deceased woman, all of whom said Echaquan had reservations about going to the hospital. She had a host of health problems including diabetes and heart issues that required regular treatment.

Echaquan’s sister-in-law, Jemima Dube, knew about Echaquan’s reservations.

“Yes I knew that Joyce was fearful about frequenting the Joliette hospital,” she told the inquest through an interpreter.

Wrought with emotion, a community member read a statement on her behalf recounting the events.

Dube said on the morning of her death, Echaquan called her using the hospital phone and asked her to come bring her home because she was scared.

But Dube said she wasn’t able to secure a ride immediately. In the hours later, she saw the infamous Facebook Live video, where Echaquan complained about being overmedicated while staff are heard hurling insults at her.

“I was shocked to hear that,” Dube said. “The people with her were insulting a lot.”

After Dube got to the hospital, she was taken to a family room while a team tried to resuscitate Echaquan. A doctor came to see her to say they tried to save Echaquan, including with 45 minutes of cardiac massage.

“When I heard them say they hadn’t succeeded, I ran out of the room like the wind,” she said. “I was lost. I couldn’t believe it, I didn’t know what to do.”

She said several people, including cousins, stayed with Echaquan’s body, which she said was restrained and covered in bruises.

Echaquan’s hand was still warm but became cold over time, she said, adding that she held vigil with other community members while waiting for relatives to make the three-hour drive from Manawan.

On Thursday, the inquest opened with emotional testimony from her widower, Carol Dube, her eldest daughter and her mother, who testified that Echaquan had feared going to hospital in Joliette.

Coroner Gehane Kamel told the hearing Friday she was cursed as she walked to the courthouse. Without going into specifics of what was said, she made a call for benevolence and calm.

“I’m going to appeal to the people,” Kamel said. “I only ask one thing of you: it is benevolence. I have only one certainty when I wake up in the morning, and that is that I have the same blood flowing in my veins as all human beings on the planet.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2021.

