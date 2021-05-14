Six Nations police charge Toronto area man after raid of business

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A 28 year old Mississauga, Ontario man is in custody and facing prohibited weapon charges and illicit cannabis charges after police raided a Townline Road business Thursday May 13, 2021.

Six Nations Police said they executed a Federal Cannabis Act warrant at a Townline Road store and on entering the business took a middle eastern man, who was in control of the store, into custody.

As a result of the investigation, police seized: a large bulk of cannabis bud, edible products (Tetrahydrocannabinol), a variety of gummies (Tetrahydrocannabinol), vape products, a taser flashlight, Canadian currency, a replica black BB handgun, and a large brick of hashish (extract of cannabis plant).

Paramvir Singh Sekhon, 28, of Mississauga, Ontario is charged with: Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Distribute Illicit Cannabis, Possession for the Purpose of Distributing Cannabis, and Possession for the Purpose of Selling Cannabis. He was released on an undertaking with a court date of July 15, 2021.

The investigation is continuing and further charges are pending.

