Daily
National News

Six Nations police charge Toronto area man after raid of business

May 14, 2021 40 views

 

Six Nations Police seized the items in a raid of a business Monday May 13, 2021 on Townline Road.

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A 28 year old Mississauga, Ontario man is in custody and facing prohibited weapon charges and illicit cannabis charges after police raided a Townline Road business Thursday May 13, 2021.

Six Nations Police said they executed a Federal Cannabis Act warrant at a Townline Road store and on entering the business took a middle eastern man, who was in control of the store, into custody.

As a result of the investigation, police seized: a large bulk of cannabis bud, edible products (Tetrahydrocannabinol), a variety of gummies (Tetrahydrocannabinol), vape products, a taser flashlight, Canadian currency, a replica black BB handgun, and a large brick of hashish (extract of cannabis plant).

Paramvir Singh Sekhon, 28, of Mississauga, Ontario is charged with: Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Distribute Illicit Cannabis, Possession for the Purpose of Distributing Cannabis, and Possession for the Purpose of Selling Cannabis. He was released on an undertaking with a court date of July 15, 2021.
The investigation is continuing and further charges are pending.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Covid-19
Daily

Nunavut officials plead for Iqaluit residents to stop gathering during COVID outbreak 

May 14, 2021 36

By Emma Tranter THE CANADIAN PRESS IQALUIT- Nunavut’s health minister says he wants Iqaluit residents to…

Read more
Daily

‘It’s inhuman’: Quebec coroner hears from Joyce Echaquan’s family on Day 2 of inquest 

May 14, 2021 66

The coroner’s inquest into circumstances surrounding Joyce Echaquan’s death has opened in Montreal  By Sidhartha Banerjee…

Read more

Leave a Reply