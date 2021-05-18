Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald Will Not Seek Re-election

Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald

TORONTO, ONT-Ontario Regional Chief Roseanne Archibald has announced she will not seek re-election in the June elections.

Elections for a new Ontario Regional Chief (ORC) will take place at the all Ontario Chiefs Conference being held virtually from June 15 to 17, 2021 but the first female leader of the ORC says she will not seek a second term. She said she will formally announce her future plans in the coming days.

“When I was elected three years ago, I came into an office with a deficit and with a number of departments having been lost. I was immediately given the mandate to restructure the organization and rebuild it together with the Leadership Council and Chiefs. With only one staff to start and a vision for a stronger organization, we got to work” said Archibald.

After one year, Archibald brought the organization into a financial surplus.

She says she worked to implement the vision that she had campaigned upon: a vision for a stronger healthier Ontario region.

She said she created a consensus-based agenda with the First Nation leadership in Ontario and moved to implement the economic growth and prosperity table, council of elected women chiefs and a strong Ontario response to the MMIWG national action plan. And then the pandemic hit.

She led a strong pandemic response by providing a steady-hand while working cooperatively with Chiefs and Grand Chiefs in an effort to save lives and preserve the health and wellbeing of First Nations people in Ontario.

“My style of leadership is inclusive with an aim to create space for Chiefs and Grand Chiefs to come together to protect communities from the potentially devastating effects of COVID-19. A strong local and sub-regional response has been crucial to Ontario’s success in keeping COVID-19 case numbers low. A key aspect is ensuring that communities had the best information, tools and resources so they could make informed decisions and take appropriate actions. Finally, we built a collaborative and cooperative relationship with both provincial and federal governments.

“As I prepare to transition out of the office of Ontario Regional Chief, I am leaving the organization in a better place than when I found it. For example, I leave for the next ORC-elect, a fully staffed organization, new departments, a balanced budget, access to a COVID-19 Initiatives Team and clear lines drawn from the Restructuring process between the political and secretariat arms of the organization and so much more. All these accomplishments were made possible through the shared vision and actions of Chiefs and Grand Chiefs across the region.

“Finally, I wish to thank the Chiefs, Leadership Council, COO Secretariat team and staff within my political office, for all their work and the milestones we reached together. It has been my great honour and pleasure to serve. I am completing my term as Ontario Regional Chief, the same way I started the journey as a calm, heart-centred and respectful leader.”

RoseAnne Archibald completes her term as Ontario Regional Chief at the start of the All Ontario Chiefs Conference June 15 to 17, 2021. The Ontario Regional Chief selection is scheduled for June 16, 2021.

ORC RoseAnne Archibald came under fire by the AFN in the past year when she claimed to have documents showing “financial improprieties” within the AFN. At the same time the AFN announced “multiple members of AFN staff” have brought harassment and bullying allegations against the regional chief.

National Chief Perry Bellegarde said a full investigation into the allegations would move forward.

Archibald claimed the investigation was “reprisal in response” to a confidential Chiefs of Ontario (COO) resolution adopted on Feb. 4. adding she has become a target.

Archibald also supported a motion that passed at the AFN’s December virtual meeting on ending sexual orientation and gender based discrimination within the AFN that garnered her some criticism.

