Two Toronto men face drug and firearm charges

May 18, 2021 110 views

BRANTFORD-Two Toronto men are facing  drug and firearm charges after Brantford City Police conducted a traffic stop Sunday, May 16, 2021, at  1:30 a.m., on Market Street in the City’s downtown core.

Police, in speaking with the vehicle’s occupants spotted cannabis readily available to the driver and conducted a search of the vehicle and both occupants.

Through the search, officers discovered approximately 69 grams of suspected Fentanyl (with an estimated street value of $17,335), two loaded handguns, a loaded shotgun, a large amount of Canadian currency, multiple cell phones and a digital scale.

As a result police have charged Amari Donawa, 19, from Toronto with:

  • Transferring firearm without authority x3
  • Careless storage of firearm x3
  • Weapon dangerous x3
  • Unauthorized possession of firearm x3 
  • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm x3
  • Careless use of firearm, weapon, ammunition x3
  • Transport firearm x3
  • Handle firearm x3
  • Possession of firearm at unauthorized place x3
  • Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm
  • Possession of firearm with altered serial number
  • Carrying concealed weapon
  • Possession of restricted firearm x3
  • Tampering with serial number of firearm

Donawa is also charged with:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
  • Driving vehicle with cannabis readily available under the Cannabis Control Act
  • Driver fail to surrender licence under the Highway Traffic Act and,
  • Fail to surrender insurance card under the Canadian Automobile Insurance Act

Also charged was Alejandro Calderon, 18, of Toronto. He is facing charges of:

  • Transferring firearm without authority x3
  • Careless storage of firearm x3
  • Weapon dangerous x3
  • Unauthorized possession of firearm x3
  • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm x3
  • Careless use of firearm, weapon, ammunition x3
  • Transport firearm x3
  • Handle firearm x3
  • Possession of restricted firearm x3
  • Possession of firearm at unauthorized place x3
  • Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm
  • Possession of firearm with altered serial number
  • Carrying concealed weapon

CALDERON is also charged with:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

The two were held in custody for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information on drug-related activities is asked to contact the Street Crime Unit of the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113 ext. 2286.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

 

 

