Two Toronto men face drug and firearm charges

BRANTFORD-Two Toronto men are facing drug and firearm charges after Brantford City Police conducted a traffic stop Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 1:30 a.m., on Market Street in the City’s downtown core.
Police, in speaking with the vehicle’s occupants spotted cannabis readily available to the driver and conducted a search of the vehicle and both occupants.
Through the search, officers discovered approximately 69 grams of suspected Fentanyl (with an estimated street value of $17,335), two loaded handguns, a loaded shotgun, a large amount of Canadian currency, multiple cell phones and a digital scale.
As a result police have charged Amari Donawa, 19, from Toronto with:
- Transferring firearm without authority x3
- Careless storage of firearm x3
- Weapon dangerous x3
- Unauthorized possession of firearm x3
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm x3
- Careless use of firearm, weapon, ammunition x3
- Transport firearm x3
- Handle firearm x3
- Possession of firearm at unauthorized place x3
- Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm
- Possession of firearm with altered serial number
- Carrying concealed weapon
- Possession of restricted firearm x3
- Tampering with serial number of firearm
Donawa is also charged with:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
- Driving vehicle with cannabis readily available under the Cannabis Control Act
- Driver fail to surrender licence under the Highway Traffic Act and,
- Fail to surrender insurance card under the Canadian Automobile Insurance Act
Also charged was Alejandro Calderon, 18, of Toronto. He is facing charges of:
- Transferring firearm without authority x3
- Careless storage of firearm x3
- Weapon dangerous x3
- Unauthorized possession of firearm x3
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm x3
- Careless use of firearm, weapon, ammunition x3
- Transport firearm x3
- Handle firearm x3
- Possession of restricted firearm x3
- Possession of firearm at unauthorized place x3
- Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm
- Possession of firearm with altered serial number
- Carrying concealed weapon
CALDERON is also charged with:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
The two were held in custody for a bail hearing.
Anyone with information on drug-related activities is asked to contact the Street Crime Unit of the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113 ext. 2286.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251