Two Toronto men face drug and firearm charges

BRANTFORD-Two Toronto men are facing drug and firearm charges after Brantford City Police conducted a traffic stop Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 1:30 a.m., on Market Street in the City’s downtown core.

Police, in speaking with the vehicle’s occupants spotted cannabis readily available to the driver and conducted a search of the vehicle and both occupants.

Through the search, officers discovered approximately 69 grams of suspected Fentanyl (with an estimated street value of $17,335), two loaded handguns, a loaded shotgun, a large amount of Canadian currency, multiple cell phones and a digital scale.

As a result police have charged Amari Donawa, 19, from Toronto with:

Transferring firearm without authority x3

Careless storage of firearm x3

Weapon dangerous x3

Unauthorized possession of firearm x3

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm x3

Careless use of firearm, weapon, ammunition x3

Transport firearm x3

Handle firearm x3

Possession of firearm at unauthorized place x3

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Possession of firearm with altered serial number

Carrying concealed weapon

Possession of restricted firearm x3

Tampering with serial number of firearm

Donawa is also charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Driving vehicle with cannabis readily available under the Cannabis Control Act

Driver fail to surrender licence under the Highway Traffic Act and,

Fail to surrender insurance card under the Canadian Automobile Insurance Act

Also charged was Alejandro Calderon, 18, of Toronto. He is facing charges of:

Transferring firearm without authority x3

Careless storage of firearm x3

Weapon dangerous x3

Unauthorized possession of firearm x3

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm x3

Careless use of firearm, weapon, ammunition x3

Transport firearm x3

Handle firearm x3

Possession of restricted firearm x3

Possession of firearm at unauthorized place x3

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Possession of firearm with altered serial number

Carrying concealed weapon

CALDERON is also charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

The two were held in custody for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information on drug-related activities is asked to contact the Street Crime Unit of the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113 ext. 2286.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

Add Your Voice