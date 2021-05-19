Daily
1492 Land Back Lane another step to justice

When 1492 Land Back Lane, Six Nations latest land rights protest, took control of a Caledonia housing development last July (2020) it became the latest in a series of Six Nations demonstrations demanding justice. It sparked support. Across Canada crowds took to the streets, rallies were held Six Nations outstanding land rights issues surged onto the public scene again with supporters demanding the federal government come to terms with these over 200 year old land rights grievances. Support flowed in from across the country not only in dollars that filled a donation account but supporters continue to walk onto the land attending concerts, lacrosse games or just appearing in person with food or supplies to support the cause only to become victims of a new OPP tactic aimed at targeting…

