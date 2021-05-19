1492 Land Back Lane spokesman turns self into OPP released to later court date

Supporters waiting outside the Cayuga OPP station.

By Victoria Gray

CAYUGA, ONT-Skylar Williams surrendered to the Ontario Provincial Police, but pledged to continue the fight.

The spokesperson for the 1492 Land Back Lane demonstration turned himself in at the OPP station in Cayuga on May 19 at approximately 10 a.m.

The OPP charged the 37-year-old with two counts of mischief, two counts of disobeying a court order, intimidation and fail to comply with an undertaking.

OPP released a statement confirming Williams’ surrender, charges and said he was arrested, served documents, released and will have to attend Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date.

Williams was live on Facebook shortly after his release to tell the community he plans to continue fighting.

“You know I’ve gone through this, the police were good enough to let me out, only condition is to not go back to 1535 Mackenzie Road, also known as Mackenzie Meadows and as far as I’m concerned I don’t think that that address exists anymore. The only one that I know is 1492 Land Back Lane and so thank god they don’t have a condition for me not to go there,” he said.

Williams previously said he planned to adhere to the condition of attending his court proceedings to answer the charges, but would continue to act as the spokesperson for the movement.

In the live Facebook video Williams said seeing the Grand River and seeing everything Six Nations has done to protect and preserve it. “It’s really important to me that these courts and these cops with all of their guns and their cages this isn’t going to deter us from the things that we need to be able to do to exist on our land,” he said.

Williams is still very passionate about the Land Back site and land rights in general, but he wants to go back to his role as a present father and not stuck hiding on the site avoiding the warrants OPP had out for his arrest he said.

“This feels a little bit a deJa vu from the last time I was arrested, on August 5 when OPP raided our camp and so, now kind of travelling along the river here and seeing some sights I haven’t seen in a long time because of these warrants hanging over my head for as long as they have I’m really, really grateful today. I have the support of family and friends and out allies across Ontario here come out to make sure the OPP let me out,” he said.

