Complaint to YouTube seeks removal of SN Cannabis Commission video

May 19, 2021 131 views

By Turtle Staff A member of the public filed a grievance with YouTube on May 13 in relation to a video of the Zoom meeting between The People’s Cannabis Coalition, the Six Nations Cannabis Commission and Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill from April 21. It was posted to The Turtle Island News’ YouTube channel Turtle TV on May 13 at 1 p.m. and by approximately 11 p.m. a complaint was made against the video for a privacy violation. That violation was flagged at the moment Six Nations Cannabis Commission chair, Nahnda Garlow began to speak in the meeting. Turtle Island News was given 48 hours to edit the video to address the concern before YouTube dealt with the complaint. Turtle Island News did not agree with the privacy complaint…

