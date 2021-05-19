Local News
ticker

Gypsy moth spraying to cost over $1 million

May 19, 2021 66 views

The Gypsy moth larva will be sprayed, but it won’t be until at least next week. Six Nations Wildlife Management officer Bethany Wakefield confirmed the Gypsy moth infestation is on track to be significant this year. In response Six Nations Elected Council’s General Finance Committee approved a motion authorizing Zimmer Air Services Inc. to work with Six Nations staff to deliver Gypsy moth control by air at a cost of $1,251,855,000 from the Ontario First Nations Limited Partnership (OFNLP) fund. Councillor Kerry Bomberry said he didn’t know when the spray would take place because conditions must not be windy or wet to release the pesticides. He also doesn’t know their route, schedule or if the entire reserve will be covered or only portions. Elected chief Mark Hill said SNEC communications…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Noem’s Mount Rushmore lawsuit sparks legal fight with tribe

May 19, 2021 35

By Stephen Groves THE ASSOCIATED PRESS SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP)- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s lawsuit…

Read more
Daily

AFNQL strikes wait and see attitude on Bill 96 

May 19, 2021 20

By Marc Lalonde  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Quebec’s most recent attempt to strengthen the Charter of…

Read more