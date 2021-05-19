In or out, SN Elected Council goes behind closed doors on Lake Erie Connector Project

By Victoria Gray and Lynda Powless, Writers Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is making plans behind closed doors and one councillor isn’t on board. Councillor Wendy Johnson asked to bring a deal with an unnamed company that is offering $250,000 to SNEC into open session at the May 11th general council meeting because it concerns the community. The “deal” involves consultation on the Lake Erie Connector Project an underwater transmission line crossing Lake Erie in the development stage. But elected Chief Mark Hill split the vote in favour of keeping the matter in closed session. Councillor Wendy Johnson raised the issue after perusing the in-camera agenda. SNEC in-camera agendas are not publically available. “I’m just wondering on number two in the in camera can we pull that into open because…



