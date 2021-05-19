Local News
Indigenizing Toronto’s Ravines

May 19, 2021 37 views
The City of Toronto will be consulting with the city’s Indigenous population on how to bring Indigenous knowledge into caring for the ravines.

By Dennis Hanagan Special to Turtle Island News TORONTO – The city’s parks and forestry department wants to consult with local Indigenous leaders and the city’s general Indigenous population to hear their views on what should be done to keep the city’s vast ravine system pristine. Toronto is said to have the largest ravine system of any city in the world. The deep depressions with their flora and fauna were for thousands of years home to Indigenous people who picked the plants, fished the rivers and hunted the wildlife. A motion adopted by city council in early May wants to assess whether there is “appropriate weight and emphasis” on Indigenous knowledge in Toronto’s Ravine Strategy and Stewardship Manual. Director of the city’s Indigenous Affairs Office Selina Young, Metis from North…

