Six Nations Police: no basis to Elected Chief Mark Hill claim

May 19, 2021 400 views

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill’s claim one of his underaged cousin’s ate a “gummy” obtained from a local cannabis shop may not be true, according to a Six Nations Police report. Six Nations Police Chief Darren Montour said the incident in February involving a minor was not a relative of the Elected Chief’s and no criminal charges were laid. He said Six Nations Police were made aware of what was a medical assist call on Feb., 28, 2021. “Since there was nothing of a criminal nature and this incident involved a child, we would not do a media release for this. The incident was investigated and no criminality was found to have occurred,” Six Nations Police Chief Darren Montour told Turtle Island News.. He said…

