La Ronge enters state of emergency after fires cause power outages 

By Jessica R. Durling

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

La Ronge has entered a state of emergency, following power outages caused by at least 10 transmission structures destroyed by active fires.

The Northern Village of Air Ronge, Lac La Ronge Indian Band and Town of La Ronge released a joint press statement saying that it may take until May 21 at a minimum to restore power to those impacted.

Water remains safe to consume and a temporary warm up shelter is being constructed at Mel Hegland Arena.

The Jonas Roberts Memorial Community Centre is offering food services and bagged meals to elders and anyone in need of food.

Breakfast is available at 8:30 a.m., lunch is at 11:30 p.m., and coffee is available throughout the day.

The La Ronge Health Centre is currently open for emergency medical services, with extra staff being dispatched for support.

The COVID-19 testing site and lab remains available.

The medical clinic will be closed until power is restored.

“We are reminding residents to take extra caution to avoid any spread of fire and to take necessary precautions to extinguish flames if necessary,” the release said.

Jessica R. Durling is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Humboldt Journal. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

