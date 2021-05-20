Miller bullish on high Indigenous vaccination rates 

By Marc Lalonde

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Vaccination rates in Indigenous communities across Canada continue to be very high as vaccination and herd immunity can soon become a possibility, federal Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said yesterday.

“Six hundred and eighty-seven Indigenous communities across Canada have started vaccination campaigns,” he said, “452,043 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across Canada in First Nations, Metis and Inuit communities, and 149,014 of those were second doses. That marks 74 per cent of Indigenous adults receiving a first dose and more importantly, 36.1 per cent of adults receiving a second dose. There’s no pulling back. This is very good news.”

Active cases in Canada remain steady, with a couple of outbreaks, one in Nunavut and one in northern Ontario, skewing the numbers higher, but Miller was hopeful and optimistic, thanking Indigenous leaders and the Canadian Armed Forces for their respective support in the vaccination campaign.

Miller reported 864 active cases across Canada, with the death toll rising to 332 deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.

“The dark times are almost over,” Miller said, but he did stress that any return to normal life must be a cautious one and that public health conditions must remain a priority.

“We must thank Indigenous leadership for their example of pushing for the vaccine and maintaining public health guidelines, and the Canadian Armed Forces have done a remarkable job of helping get the vaccine administered in a culturally respectful fashion,” despite the occasionally rocky relationship between the CAF and Indigenous peoples.

“It’s important that we continue to be vigilant, and limit the contacts we have with other people. We want people to continue to wear a mask. We are aware the United States has relaxed its rules on mask-wearing but in Canada, we ask that people continue to wear masks. Please continue to avoid large gatherings,” and continue to maintain distancing and regular hand-washing,” Miller said.

The outbreak in Nunavut has been brought under control, with the roughly 100 active cases having dropped to 64 at present, Miller said.

“Officials in Nunavut have responded well to the outbreak,” he said, adding that $96,000 has been sent to the Lac Seul First Nation in northern Ontario to support food security and childcare as they deal with an outbreak of their own.

Marc Lalonde is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the IORI:WASE. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

