Six Nations active COVID-19 cases at 2

May 20, 2021 29 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations has two active positive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, May 20, 2021. There are 26 people in isolation. The total positive results is 526 with 513 resolved. No one is in the hospital and there have been 11 deaths.  There have been nine cases in the past week.

Six Nations COVID-19 statistics as of May 20 2021

