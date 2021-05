Six Nations active COVID-19 cases at 2

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations has two active positive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, May 20, 2021. There are 26 people in isolation. The total positive results is 526 with 513 resolved. No one is in the hospital and there have been 11 deaths. There have been nine cases in the past week.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page