Brantford Police charge second man in homicide

City police charged Elijah Marfoh, 18 of Brantford with first-degree murder, firearms offences and breach of a court order on May 7th.

Police said with charges are before the courts, investigators will not discuss evidence as it pertains to the case.

Brantford Police Service would like to thank the public for their assistance in providing information related to this homicide.

Police continue to investigate and encourage anyone with information to contact investigators. If you have any information related to this incident, please contact investigators at 519-756-7050 ext. 2592, or send an email to myershomicide@police.brantford.on.ca

Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477, 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/