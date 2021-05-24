Daily
Brantford Police charge second man in homicide

May 24, 2021 193 views

Police said with charges are before the courts, investigators will not discuss evidence as it pertains to the case.

Brantford Police Service would like to thank the public for their assistance in providing information related to this homicide.

Police continue to investigate and encourage anyone with information to contact investigators. If you have any information related to this incident, please contact investigators at 519-756-7050 ext. 2592, or send an email to myershomicide@police.brantford.on.ca

Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477, 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

 

