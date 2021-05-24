OPP seeking public assistance in month old collision investigation

HALDIMAND COUNTY -The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are urging members of the public to come forward with any information on the one-month anniversary of a fatal fail-to-remain collision in Hagersville, Ontario.

On Friday April 23, 2021 at 9:05 p.m., a 23-year-old male from Hagersville sustained fatal injuries after a sport utility vehicle (SUV) collided with his motorcycle. The SUV fled the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or may have obtained video or dash camera footage of the incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at http://hc-cs.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

