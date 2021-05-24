Daily
National News

OPP seeking public assistance in month old collision investigation

May 24, 2021 28 views

HALDIMAND COUNTY -The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are urging members of the public to come forward with any information on the one-month anniversary of a fatal fail-to-remain collision in Hagersville, Ontario.

On Friday April 23, 2021 at 9:05 p.m., a 23-year-old male from Hagersville sustained fatal injuries after a sport utility vehicle (SUV) collided with his motorcycle. The SUV fled the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or may have obtained video or dash camera footage of the incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at http://hc-cs.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Brantford Police charge second man in homicide

May 24, 2021 162

BRANTFORD- A Six Nations man has become the second man charged  with first-degree murder in connection…

Read more
Daily

Protocol will help guide Indigenous knowledges and data collecting, sharing, interpretation and storage 

May 24, 2021 55

By Sam Laskaris  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A new protocol released by the Indigenous Innovation Initiative…

Read more

Leave a Reply