1492 Land Back Lane spokesman turns self in

By Victoria Gray Writer Skylar Williams surrendered to the Ontario Provincial Police, but pledged to continue the fight. The spokesperson for the 1492 Land Back Lane demonstration turned himself in at the OPP station in Cayuga on May 19 at approximately 10 a.m. The OPP charged the 37-year-old with two counts of mischief, two counts of disobeying a court order, intimidation and fail to comply with an undertaking. OPP released a statement confirming Williams’ surrender, charges and said he was arrested, served documents, released and will have to attend Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date. Williams was live on Facebook shortly after his release to tell the community he plans to continue fighting. “You know I’ve gone through this, the police were good enough to let…
