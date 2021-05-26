Cayuga payments on temporary hold

Local News
A deadline is coming for Six Nations Elected Council to decide what to do with the Upper and Lower Cayuga Payments. Elected Chief Mark Hill brought the issue forward at the council meeting on May 11 because Indigenous Services Canada has put the regional events on hold. Hill said councillors needed to make a decision soon whether they held a virtual event or deferred it until later in the year when COVID-19 cases may dwindle and allow for larger gatherings. The Upper and Lower Cayuga Payments are the result of a decision in 1928 by the American and British Claims Arbitration Tribunal. These payments give $5 to Cayugas and happen every other year. The last payment was in 2019. Councillor Kerry Bomberry quipped he had not received payment in almost…

