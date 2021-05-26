Jody Wilson-Raybould the scariest three words facing Trudeau’s Indigenous agenda

The Assembly of First Nations has kicked off its campaign for a new leader and never has the need for listening to Indigenous Women’s voices been more needed and focused. The AFN needs a strong leader to not only take the Indigenous voice to Canada but to look at itself internally and ask is it really fulfilling its mandate as a lobby voice for First Nations leaders or has it become simply a federal program flow through body competing with its membership for dollars. In the coming election focus will not only be on the female voice but one in particular. Will Jody Wilson-Raybould run? We bring you a guest column that raises not only that question but the fear the name Jody Wilson Raybould raises in the corridors of…
