Six Nations encouraging people to get vaccinated

By Victoria Gray

Writer

Six Nations is trying to encourage people to get vaccinated.

The Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has launched a vaccination communications strategy aimed at giving community members more information about the COVID-19 vaccines in an effort to have more people go get vaccinated.

Initially, Six Nations had hoped to vaccinate most of its members at the Gaylord Powless Arena, but attendance was low and at the end of June the mass vaccination site will close.

Currently there is one positive case of COVID-19 in the community and 20 people in self-isolation. There have been a total of 526 cases of COVID-19 here since March 2020. There are no community members in the hospital and 11 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

SNEC is reporting that 30 per cent of members have received one dose of the vaccinated and 9 per cent have gotten their second dose. These numbers include members living off-reserve and those on-reserve who received their vaccination outside of the community.

Although the SNEC Emergency Control Group plans to meet on May 26, the territory currently remains in the Black Alert Level Status. The Black Alert means Six Nations is on lockdown and community members are asked to stay home as much as possible, stay on Six Nations as much as possible and only leave for essential reasons, like groceries and medical appointments.

The SNEC posted on its Facebook page that “studies have shown that vaccination significantly reduces COVID-19 transmission and the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.”

The post says the the Pfizer vaccine is 95 per cent effective at preventing the virus one week after the second dose and Moderna is 94.1 per cent effective two weeks after a second dose.

Currently the Six Nations vaccination site is delivering Moderna.

The post says having a vaccination is 89 per cent effective when it comes to preventing severe outcomes, like death, if a vaccinated person does contract COVID-19. It also says having a vaccinated person in the home reduced the rate of infection in the house by 30 per cent.

SNEC recommends unvaccinated people continue following published health guidelines which include frequent hand washing, avoiding touching your face, continue wearing a mask, continue social distancing and to stay home if you are not feeling well. Vaccinated people are still susceptible to COVID019 and are also encouraged to continue to wear a mask to ensure unvaccinated people do not catch the virus from vaccinated people.

To watch the web series on vaccine confidence or the vaccine webinar visit www.sixnationscovid19.ca.

If you have any COVID-19 symptoms or have been identified as a close contact of a positive case by public health, call the COVID-19 Information and Assessment Centre at 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909. from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. the site is currently testing on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings.

SNEC is urging everyone who wants a vaccination to book one online. Community members who received a vaccination off-reserve are asked to let public health know, so they can update their community coverage map by calling 226-446-9909.

To book a COVID-19 vaccination online visit www.sixnationscovid19.ca or call 226-227-9288. The Vaccine Call Center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Vaccination clinics are taking place at the arena on Fifth Line Road on May 29 and 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; on June 2 from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on June 4, 8 and 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

