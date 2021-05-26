Local News
Six Nations Grand River Development Corp hit by COVID-19 shutdowns, invests in cannabis, emission testing

May 26, 2021 151 views
SNGRDC

By Victoria Gray and Lynda Powless Writers, Photos: Jim C. Powless The Six Nations Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC) has invested in cannabis off-reserve and portable emissions testing in the United States. SNGRDC and the Six Nations Economic Development Trust (SNEDT) held a joint annual general meeting on May 19 over Zoom. Despite COVID-19 pandemic hardships both are sitting in good financial standing thanks to an influx of cash from Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), planning and broadening their investment base into new markets like cannabis. President and CEO of SNGRDC Matt Jamieson said the corporation’s management was quick to pivot during the pandemic to keep them well above water despite heavy losses from COVID-19 closures. “2020 was a tough year,” he said. “The year of the pandemic. It’s been very…

