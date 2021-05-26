Local News
ticker

SNEC not happy with roadwork

May 26, 2021 148 views

By Victoria Gray, Writer Six Nations Elected Council isn’t happy with Fifth Line Road and want the botched job redone and to talk to the company responsible. The state of Fifth Line Road has been a contentious subject since a repair by Norjohn Contacting and Paving “fixed” the road in 2020 and was brought up again at the Business and Infrastructure committee meeting on May 12. Councillor Kerry Bomberry said the road is worse now than before it was redone and needs a complete overhaul. He wanted to know what was going on and what was being done to address concerns. “I thought the whole road needed orange spots, maybe the committee wants to meet with Norjohn on that. I brought it up at full council. I wanted to councilors…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Feds couldn’t keep up with Indigenous communities’ demand for nurses, paramedics: AG

May 26, 2021 15

By Maan Alhmidi THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- The federal government was unable to meet more than…

Read more
If you happen to be in Toronto take a look up and you will spot “The Hallucination” formerly “A Tribe Called Red” on the downtown billboard and you can’t help but smile seeing Six Nations’ own Tim “2oolman” Hill and Ehren “Bear Witness” Thomas a Double Juno winning team!.
Local News

“The Hallucination” formerly “A Tribe Called Red” on the downtown billboard

May 26, 2021 24

If you happen to be in Toronto take a look up and you will spot “The…

Read more