Who will Six Nations support? AFN, Chiefs of Ontario elections coming only two have announced

By Lynda Powless and Victoria Gray So far only two candidates from Ontario have announced their intention to run for the coming Assembly of First Nations (AFN) elections but no one had picked up the gauntlet for the June Chiefs of Ontario (COO) elections as of press time. The elections for both the COO and the AFN are coming under fire for running during COVID-19, and the lack of information on who is running. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Chief Mark Hill brought up elections at the May 11 council meeting telling councillors to keep them in mind because SNEC will have to make a decision about who they may vote for in both elections. The Chiefs of Ontario (COO) election is supposed to happen from during its assembly that…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice