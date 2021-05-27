Daily
National News

Six Nations youth 12-17 can now get COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine

May 27, 2021 56 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- A COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for 12 – 17  year olds will be opening Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Gaylord Powless Arena in Ohsweken.

Ohsweken Public Health announced Thursday, May 27, 2021 that Six Nations Youth aged 12- 17 years old are eligible to receive the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine.

Public health is encouraging parents and caregivers to book quickly since the COVID-19 vaccine doses will be administered on a first come first serve basis and must be booked either by a parent/guardian or the youth themselves. COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic details are as follows:

  • First Dose: Saturday June 5, 2021
  • Second Dose: June 26, 2021
  • Location: Gaylord Powless Arena, 1738 4th Line Road, Ohsweken
  • Time: 9:30am – 1:45pm

Six Nations COVID-19 Vaccination Booking can be booked over the phone by calling 226-227-9288. The Vaccine Call Center is open from 9:00am – 4:00pm, Monday – Friday.

Youth must be the age of 12 years old the day the COVID-19 vaccine is received in order to be eligible. Youth that miss the opportunity to receive their COVID-19 vaccine will be added to a waitlist and will be contacted at a later date.

Additionally, Six Nations Youth are welcome to book their COVID-19 Vaccine through the Brant County Health Unit. Details are as follows:

  • First Dose Clinic: June 8, 2021
  • Second Dose Clinic: June 29, 2021
  • Location: BRISC, 325 West St Unit B110, Brantford
  • Time: 9:30am – 1:00pm

Please visit http://www.bchu.org/covid19bookindigenous to book a COVID-19 vaccine.

 

