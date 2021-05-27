SNEC not happy with roadwork

By Victoria Gray, Writer Six Nations Elected Council isn’t happy with Fifth Line Road and want the botched job redone and to talk to the company responsible. The state of Fifth Line Road has been a contentious subject since a repair by Norjohn Contacting and Paving “fixed” the road in 2020 and was brought up again at the Business and Infrastructure committee meeting on May 12. Councillor Kerry Bomberry said the road is worse now than before it was redone and needs a complete overhaul. He wanted to know what was going on and what was being done to address concerns. “I thought the whole road needed orange spots, maybe the committee wants to meet with Norjohn on that. I brought it up at full council. I wanted to councilors…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice