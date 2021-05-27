Local News
The Hallucination, formerly A Tribe Called Red, on the downtown billboard

May 27, 2021 30 views
If you happen to be in Toronto take a look up and you will spot “The Hallucination” formerly “A Tribe Called Red” on the downtown billboard and you can’t help but smile seeing Six Nations’ own Tim “2oolman” Hill and Ehren “Bear Witness” Thomas a Double Juno winning team!.

