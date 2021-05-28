Daily
National News

Racism key barrier to getting help in Indigenous overdose crisis in B.C.: authority 

May 28, 2021 33 views

VANCOUVER-British Columbia’s First Nations Health Authority says Indigenous people accounted for nearly 15 per cent of all toxic drug deaths last year although they represent 3.3 per cent of the province’s total population.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr. Nel Wieman says 254 Indigenous people died from overdoses last year, which is nearly a 120 per cent increase from 2019.

She says the death rate began to rise after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared a public health emergency.

Wieman says systemic racism is one of the barriers to accessing culturally safe mental health and addiction treatment and harm reduction services.

In order to combat the problem, the health authority has launched a range of treatment and healing options and supported expanded access to prescription alternatives.

There were 1,716 overdose deaths in B.C. last year, a record death toll amid the pandemic, where border closures disrupted the usual flow of illicit drugs and more toxic substances took their place.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2021.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Discovery of children’s remains at Kamloops residential school site horrifying country

May 28, 2021 18

KAMLOOPS, B.C.- British Columbia Premier John Horgan says he is “horrified and heartbroken” to learn of…

Read more
Daily

MPs move to fast track bill creating national day for truth and reconciliation 

May 28, 2021 11

OTTAWA- Federal lawmakers are fast-tracking legislation to create a national day for truth and reconciliation. In…

Read more

Leave a Reply