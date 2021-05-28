Six Nations man facing firearm charges

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- A 58 year-old Ohsweken man is facing a series of charges including firearm charges after an altercation erupted Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 9:52 a.m. on River Range Road.

Six Nations Police said they were advised by OPP Communications Centre of an ambulance assist request on River Range Road for a man with a head injury and a report that a firearm had been involved with suspects having left the property.

Police said upon arrived two victims told them they were outside with others at the residence when two men in a red Dodge pick-up showed up at location.

Polce said an argument ensued and the men were asked to leave. Later in the morning the original man from the argument came back to the location with two different men and a fight broke out.

Police said a victim said they heard a gun being racked, but did not hear a round being chambered. The male victim said he saw the male suspect attempting to put a round into the chamber. During the struggle, the firearm fell out of the suspect’s hands and landed on the ground.

The fighting stopped with the three men getting back into the pick-up truck. The male suspect, involved with the firearm, was operating the truck, when police said he reversed the vehicle towards the victims and slammed on, prior to striking them. The suspect and vehicle left westbound towards Cayuga Road.

On May 26th, 2021, police arrested took Victor Brian Beaver, 58 years of Ohsweken. He was taken into custody and held for a bail hearing while facing charges of: Weapons Dangerous, Careless Use of Firearm, Use Firearm while Attempting to Commit an Indictable Offence , Mischief to Property, Dangerous Driving, and Assault with a Weapon X 3.

