One person in custody after early morning altercation at Mississauga of the Credit First Nation

This two story house on the Mississauga of the Credit First Nation was the scene of an altercation that sent three people to hospital Saturday morning with non-life threatening injuries. One person has been arrested OPP are still on the scene but roads are re-opened. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

MISSISSAUGA OF THE CREDIT FIRST NATION- Three people have been taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries and one person has been arrested after an early morning incident at 2390 Mississauga Road that started at about 6:22 a.m. today Saturday, May 29, 2021 OPP told Turtle Island News.

OPP received a 911 call at about 6:22 a.m. responding to the altercation and are still on the scene. At one point during the morning the Haldimand County OPP Detachment called in the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Emergency Response Team (ERT), the West Region Crime Unit and Canine Unit. One individual has been taken into custody without incident.

All roadways in the surrounding area have been re-opened.

“The OPP would like to take this opportunity to thank the motoring public and members of the community for their patience while officers dealt with this ongoing incident.” -Acting Sergeant Ed Sanchuk, Haldimand County OPP.

The investigation is continuing and updates will be provided when new information becomes available.

