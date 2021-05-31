Daily
OPP charge local with assault in Mississauga’s of Credit First Nation altercation

May 31, 2021 2 views

MISSISSAUGA’S OF THE CREDIT FIRST NATION – A 39-year-old Mississauga’s of the Credit First Nation person is facing assault charges after Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received reports of  a stabbing on Mississauga Road  Saturday May 29, 2021 at 6:24 a.m.. OPP and Haldimand County paramedics responded to the scene on Mississauga Road  where OPP learned the suspect had fled the area. OPP uniform members closed off the roadway and area, and  along with members of the West Region Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Emergency Response Team (ERT), and Canine Unit were called in to  search for the suspect. OPP said  a group of individuals had been  involved in a verbal altercation when two individuals were struck with an edged weapon. The two individuals sustained non-life threatening injuries. OPP…

