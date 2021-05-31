OPP charge local with assault in Mississauga’s of Credit First Nation altercation

MISSISSAUGA’S OF THE CREDIT FIRST NATION – A 39-year-old Mississauga’s of the Credit First Nation person is facing assault charges after Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received reports of a stabbing on Mississauga Road Saturday May 29, 2021 at 6:24 a.m.. OPP and Haldimand County paramedics responded to the scene on Mississauga Road where OPP learned the suspect had fled the area. OPP uniform members closed off the roadway and area, and along with members of the West Region Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Emergency Response Team (ERT), and Canine Unit were called in to search for the suspect. OPP said a group of individuals had been involved in a verbal altercation when two individuals were struck with an edged weapon. The two individuals sustained non-life threatening injuries. OPP…



