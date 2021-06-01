Sentencing of trucker who killed Edmonton woman likely to be delayed: lawyer 

EDMONTON-A lawyer says the sentencing of an Ontario trucker found guilty of killing a woman in his Edmonton hotel room is likely to be postponed.

Bradley Barton is scheduled to appear in court this morning for the sentencing hearing.

His defence lawyer, Dino Bottos, says it is likely to be delayed but he couldn’t say why.

In February, a jury convicted the 52-year-old Barton from Mississauga, Ont., of manslaughter in the 2011 death of Cindy Gladue.

Gladue, a 36-year-old Metis and Cree woman, bled to death in a bathtub at the Yellowhead Inn.

The trial heard that Gladue had four times the legal limit of alcohol in her system and bled to death from a severe wound in her vagina.

It was the second trial for Barton, as a jury in 2015 found him not guilty of first-degree murder.

The acquittal sparked rallies and calls for justice for Indigenous women. Both the Alberta Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court ordered a new trial.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2021.

