459,380 vaccine shots have been administered in First Nations and Inuit communities nation wide

Indigenous Services Canada says 75 per cent of adults living in First Nations and Inuit communities partially are vaccinated against COVID-19, resulting in the number of active cases dropping according to the ISC data “I’m encouraged to see the overall number of cases dropping as the vaccination rates increase, however the pandemic is not yet behind us,” said Marc Miller, minister of Indigenous Services Canada said at a news conference May 25 2021.

“We’re doing much better now than at other points during this crisis and in order to keep this momentum we must remain vigilant. We must get the vaccination rates for first doses even higher and get a second dose of vaccine to everyone who wants one.” As of May 25 there were 741 active cases in First Nations and INuit communities.

Manitoba had the highest rate of new COVID infections where Canadian Armed Forces were assisting in 11 First Nations in northern Manitoba with vaccination efforts.Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 29,195 cases in First Nations communities. The total number of First Nations people living on-reserve who have died from the virus was 333. The number of First Nations people who have recovered from the disease is now at 28,121.cases reported as per region reported as of May 25:

British Columbia: 3,068

Alberta: 8,362

Saskatchewan: 7,056

Manitoba: 7,852

Ontario: 2,095

Quebec: 740

Atlantic: 22

As of May 25 2021 459,380 vaccine doses were administered in 687 First Nations and Inuit communities including 154,108 second doses.

