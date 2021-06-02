Honouring 215 children

Six Nations organizers demand accountability for lost 215 children, and all those unaccounted for at residential school sites By Lynda Powless Editor They came to honour the lost children. Over 200 pairs of moccasins crowded the 10 steps leading into the former Mohawk Institute, Canada’s longest running Indian Residential School Sunday. And looking on were the more than 200 people, some in tears, who gathered to honour the 215 children found buried in a mass grave at a former residential school in Kamloops B.C. that sent shockwaves rolling across the nation last week. Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation said in a news release the remains were confirmed recently with the help of ground-penetrating radar. She said Friday more bodies may be found because there are…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice