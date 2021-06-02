Slider
Honouring 215 children

Little Yonteserontyes Brant and Atsiryaks Brant attended Sunday’s (May 30th) honouring if the 215 Indigenous children found in a mass grave site in B.C.,. They sit among the hundreds of moccasins left on the stairs at the former Mohawk Institute the longest running residential school in Canada where survivors have told stories over the years of hidden burial sites on the property. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

Six Nations organizers demand accountability for lost 215 children, and all those unaccounted for at residential school sites By Lynda Powless Editor They came to honour the lost children. Over 200 pairs of moccasins crowded the 10 steps leading into the former Mohawk Institute, Canada’s longest running Indian Residential School Sunday. And looking on were the more than 200 people, some in tears, who gathered to honour the 215 children found buried in a mass grave at a former residential school in Kamloops B.C. that sent shockwaves rolling across the nation last week. Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation said in a news release the remains were confirmed recently with the help of ground-penetrating radar. She said Friday more bodies may be found because there are…

